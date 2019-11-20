Transcript for Details revealed in teen's plan to attack church

Now to the disturbing case of a six year old girl in Georgia accused of planning a church massacre. She allegedly plotted to kill black parishioners until a classmate spoke up preventing a possible attack. This morning members of this historically black church in Gainesville George RR Stein. After police say a sixteen year old girl played a racially motivated attack at the house of worship if kids and their me just average guys think it was like. Of the death investigators say the teenager who is white plotted to kill black parishioners would knives or other sharp objects. She allegedly kept a notebook. ABC news has learned the girl recently went to the church but services have been moved to another venue that night so the building was empty. By the grace of god and by divine intervention at the time she went to the church. There was nobody there. This one's own Glenn nobody's sure that your. Authorities say they were kept dark for pursued as warned school counselors a Gainesville high school about the growth plans she's charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. But she will likely not face a hate crime charged. Because Georgia is one of four states that does not have official hate crime laws on the books church leaders suspect the teenager was obsessed would Dylan roof. The killer who murdered black parishioners and historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina and 2015. No longer in the United States of America and you go the cheers. And feel safe and secure. Between seventeen and 2018 FBI recorder more than 141000. Hate crimes. 60% were motivated by race.

