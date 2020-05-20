Detroit writer discusses racial disproportionality in COVID-19 cases

More
Marsha Music says we have to be “careful that we don’t develop just plain tropes about the illness.”
1:06 | 05/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Detroit writer discusses racial disproportionality in COVID-19 cases
I am. Ever more aware and clothes. And how completely and his existence can be. And how wise way of life can change in the bids. And well I am very cautious. About dean constant drumbeat. Ed that disproportionately. Big as allowance. Then heard two tips QX. Two well likes this beings how. Can American election. The numbers are disproportionately. Where do. The majority. Of our white. To be very careful. That we don't Abdullah bullet just played mutual about it was. Quote. No one wants to do. Serious she. A lot of other.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Marsha Music says we have to be “careful that we don’t develop just plain tropes about the illness.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70798147","title":"Detroit writer discusses racial disproportionality in COVID-19 cases","url":"/US/video/detroit-writer-discusses-racial-disproportionality-covid-19-cases-70798147"}