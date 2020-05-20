Transcript for Detroit writer discusses racial disproportionality in COVID-19 cases

I am. Ever more aware and clothes. And how completely and his existence can be. And how wise way of life can change in the bids. And well I am very cautious. About dean constant drumbeat. Ed that disproportionately. Big as allowance. Then heard two tips QX. Two well likes this beings how. Can American election. The numbers are disproportionately. Where do. The majority. Of our white. To be very careful. That we don't Abdullah bullet just played mutual about it was. Quote. No one wants to do. Serious she. A lot of other.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.