DHS Secretary Noem says airline carry-on liquids limit could soon change

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem didn't indicate when the updated policy announcement might be made.

July 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live