Diddy Trial Day 10: Sean Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark called to testify

Clark alleged on the witness stand that Combs “charged” at her in Miami Beach in 2008. Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and ABC News contributors break down what happened in court on Tuesday, May 27.

May 27, 2025

