Diddy Trial Day 11: Celebrity stylist and LAFD arson investigator questioned in court

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash and LAFD investigator Lance Jimenez were called to testify on Wednesday, May 28. Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and ABC News contributors explain the latest court updates.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live