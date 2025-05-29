Diddy Trial Day 12: Former employee of Sean Combs says he sexually assaulted her

A witness called “Mia” made disturbing allegations against Sean Combs in court on Thursday, May 29. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. Eva Pilgrim and the ABC News team explain.

May 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live