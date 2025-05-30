Diddy Trial Day 13: 'Mia' faces cross-examination

Sean Combs’ defense team questioned “Mia” on the witness stand on Friday, May 30 about social media posts. Eva Pilgrim and the ABC News team explain what happened as the third week of testimony wraps.

May 30, 2025

