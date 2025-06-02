Diddy Trial Day 14: “Mia” back on stand for cross-examination

Sean Combs’ defense team continued their cross-examination of “Mia” on the witness stand. The ABC News team breaks down what happened in the courtroom and what Suge Knight said from behind bars.

June 2, 2025

