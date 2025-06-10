Diddy Trial Day 20: Ex-girlfriend ‘Jane’ faces cross-examination

“Jane” returned to federal court on Tuesday, June 10 for her third day of testimony. What happened when she was questioned by Sean Combs’ defense team? ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim and contributors explain.

June 10, 2025

