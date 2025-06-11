Diddy Trial Day 21: ‘Jane’ cries on the witness stand

“Jane” faced one of Sean Combs’ defense attorneys again on Wednesday, June 11. In the meantime, the judge is monitoring a potential issue with a juror. Eva Pilgrim and the ABC News team explain.

June 11, 2025

