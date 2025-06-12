Diddy Trial Day 22: New civil lawsuit filed against Combs during criminal trial

“Jane” is continuing to testify during Sean Combs’ criminal trial, but in the meantime, he faces a new lawsuit. Eva Pilgrim and the ABC News team explain the latest updates from Thursday, June 12.

June 12, 2025

