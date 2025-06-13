Diddy Trial Day 23: Ye shows up at the courthouse

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, showed up at the courthouse where Sean Combs’ federal trial is taking place. Eva Pilgrim and the ABC News team break down the latest updates from Friday, June 13.

June 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live