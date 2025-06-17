Diddy Trial Day 25: Judge issues stern warning to attorneys

The judge told prosecutors and Sean Combs’ defense team on Tuesday, June 17 that he's concerned over a potential gag order violation. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and contributors explain.

June 17, 2025

