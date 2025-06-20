Diddy Trial Day 26: Prosecutors get ready to rest their case

Brendan Paul, an assistant to Sean Combs up until Combs' arrest, was called to testify on Friday, June 20 as prosecutors prepare to rest their case. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim and contributors explain.

June 20, 2025

