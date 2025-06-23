Diddy Trial Day 27: Jurors hear logistics of alleged ‘freak offs’

Prosecutors are almost ready to wrap their case against Sean Combs. On Monday, June 23, jurors saw files such as text messages and hotel receipts. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim and contributors explain.

June 23, 2025

