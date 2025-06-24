Diddy Trial Day 28: Prosecutors rest their case against Sean Combs

After calling more than 30 witnesses over several weeks, federal prosecutors rested their case against Sean Combs on Tuesday, June 24. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and contributors explain.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live