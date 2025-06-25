Diddy Trial Day 29: Getting ready for closing arguments

Prosecutors and Sean Combs’ defense team are preparing to present their final arguments to the jury. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and contributors have the latest from Wednesday, June 25.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live