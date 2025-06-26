Diddy Trial Day 30: Prosecutors make their closing argument to the jury

Closing arguments in the trial of Sean Combs began on Thursday, June 26. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and contributors have the latest updates from federal court in Manhattan.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live