Diddy Trial Day 31: Defense team urges jury to acquit Combs

On Friday, June 27, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo addressed jurors. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and contributors have the latest updates from the federal courthouse in Manhattan.

June 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live