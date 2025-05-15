Diddy Trial Day 4: Cassie Ventura questioned about alleged violence, drug use

What happened when Cassie Ventura began facing cross-examination by Sean Combs’ defense team? ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim and a team of contributors break down the latest from court on Thursday, May 15.

May 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live