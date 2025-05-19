Diddy Trial Day 6: Cassie Ventura’s former best friend takes the stand

Dawn Richard was back on the witness stand on Monday, May 19, followed by Kerry Morgan. Eva Pilgrim and the ABC News team have the latest updates on the case against Sean Combs in New York City.

May 19, 2025

