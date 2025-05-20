Diddy trial day 7: David James, Sharay Hayes, Regina Ventura & Gerard Gannon testify

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona about day seven of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

May 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live