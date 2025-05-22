Diddy Trial Day 9: Kid Cudi on the witness stand

On Thursday, May 22, it was Kid Cudi’s turn to take the witness stand during Sean Combs’ federal trial. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and a team of contributors explain what happened in court.

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live