Diddy trial: Could you be a fair juror?

ABC News asked New Yorkers if they think they could be a fair juror in the case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has pleaded not guilty on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live