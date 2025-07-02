Diddy Trial Verdict: Sean Combs found guilty on 2 of 5 counts

On July 2, Sean Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking but found guilty on lesser charges. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and legal contributors break down the split verdict.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live