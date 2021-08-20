‘Difficult days’ for veterans and Gold Star families

More
ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports on the trauma felt by many veterans and the families of fallen soldiers as they watch Afghanistan fall to the Taliban.
6:22 | 08/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Difficult days’ for veterans and Gold Star families

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:22","description":"ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports on the trauma felt by many veterans and the families of fallen soldiers as they watch Afghanistan fall to the Taliban. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79552050","title":"‘Difficult days’ for veterans and Gold Star families","url":"/US/video/difficult-days-veterans-gold-star-families-79552050"}