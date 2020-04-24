Dirt bike rider arrested after leading deputies on chase

More
A man led Florida deputies on a dirt bike chase after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.
0:03 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dirt bike rider arrested after leading deputies on chase
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:03","description":"A man led Florida deputies on a dirt bike chase after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70322603","title":"Dirt bike rider arrested after leading deputies on chase","url":"/US/video/dirt-bike-rider-arrested-leading-deputies-chase-70322603"}