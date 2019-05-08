Transcript for Documentary on 1984 cold case generates new lead

For 35 years. This case the Christy lieu of the cases about salt. And just so the public is reassured we've never ever forget about it case. So it made the social media division. Or media relations put together a documentary on Kristi it's. And put it out. Fortunately for us the people that are out there and paying attention of this called us. It gave us what we believe is probably one of the best and most credible leads that we have got to date. To solve this case. So what you're going to see over there is an area where there's going to be a big site. We have enlisted the aid of four Florida Gulf Coast University anthropologist which will be we'll thus all the time. During the excavation over there. And we believe that this is another. Dot connecting all the dots to hopefully solve this case brings some closure here I have with me today Jenny Christie's mother. Here. She's excited about this to bring some closure here the families with us so that's that's where we're at that's what you're gonna see. And as this progresses we'll be able to give you more details. And that's why we're not yet been to a question and answer session today. It's more like you know what's go along because there's a lot of police activity are people going to be calling it. Us. Very risky home. It's been 35 years two months in nine days to day. I think we're going to bring you see home. We are going to bring casino missed the net positive about their case. Gods let us and we're bringing this home we're gonna do everything we possibly can about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.