Documents labeled classified uncovered in President Biden’s former office

An investigation is being launched by the Justice Department after President Joe Biden’s lawyers found the documents in an office space used by Biden after serving as vice president.

January 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live