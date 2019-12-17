Dog gets adopted after 500 days in animal shelter

More
Bonita – a 5-year-old pit bull mix – has finally found her forever home after spending 500 days in an animal shelter.
3:00 | 12/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog gets adopted after 500 days in animal shelter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Bonita – a 5-year-old pit bull mix – has finally found her forever home after spending 500 days in an animal shelter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67765089","title":"Dog gets adopted after 500 days in animal shelter","url":"/US/video/dog-adopted-500-days-animal-shelter-67765089"}