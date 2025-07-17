Dog reunites with owner after 8 years

The dog, named Blue, was found in a public bathroom at Cameron Park in Waco, Texas, which is almost 300 miles away from the family, according to the Pet Circle Regional Animal Center.

July 17, 2025

