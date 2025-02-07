DOGE Treasury Department employee who resigned over racist posts could be rehired

Musk posted a poll on X on Friday asking users of the platform if the employee should be reinstated, resulting in 78% of respondents supporting his return to the Department of Government Efficiency.

February 7, 2025

