DOJ accuses Yale of discriminating against Asian American, white applicants

A two-year civil rights investigation, in response to a complaint by Asian American groups, found that race was a factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year, officials said.
0:21 | 08/14/20

The Justice Department is accusing Yale university of discriminating against student applicants. A two year investigation found Gil rejected Asian American and white applicants. Based on their race the DOJ is ordering GL to stop using race or national origin in the administer the admissions process. For at least one year the university calls the claims meritless and says it will fight the order.

