DOJ affidavit points to probable cause of obstruction at Mar-a-Lago

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and attorney Jeff Robbins break down the contents of a heavily redacted affidavit authored by the Justice Department to obtain a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.

