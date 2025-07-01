DOJ charges 4 North Koreans for posing as IT workers to steal US money

The Justice Department charged four North Koreans with posing as IT workers to steal money from U.S. companies, it said Monday.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live