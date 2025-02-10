DOJ moves to dismiss federal charges against Eric Adams

The Justice Department has instructed federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to drop the bribery case against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live