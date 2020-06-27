Dolphin peeks out of water to see dogs on a boat

More
The dolphin popped out of the water several times to get a good look at dogs on a boat in Isle of Hope, Georgia.
0:43 | 06/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dolphin peeks out of water to see dogs on a boat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"The dolphin popped out of the water several times to get a good look at dogs on a boat in Isle of Hope, Georgia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71495125","title":"Dolphin peeks out of water to see dogs on a boat","url":"/US/video/dolphin-peeks-water-dogs-boat-71495125"}