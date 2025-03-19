Dolphins greet NASA astronauts after splash down

A pod of dolphins circled the NASA astronauts' capsule after it successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live