Transcript for Domestic terror warning: extremists may be emboldened by Capitol siege

Are troubled country. The Department of Homeland Security is issuing a stark new warning about growing threats of violence from homegrown extremists after the insurrection is attack on the capital January 6. This is the first national terrorism advisory from the DHS in a year our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington. With the latest. This morning the nation on alert Homeland Security issuing a rare urgent bulletin. Warning the public and police that the threat from domestic terrorist is hot according to the new bulletin Reich wing militants and lone wolves. Made target elected officials and government facilities. There may be emboldened by the January 6 breach of the US capitol. They're out there they're angry they're disenfranchised. Are upset the present trump lost. It is signed this threat is real the FBI now announcing charges against Ian Rodgers. After Tories say they discovered an arsenal of 49 firearms. And five fully functional pipe bombs after searching his home and business the FBI claims Rogers was angry because president trouble lost. I was preparing for an attack allegedly texting. I want to blow up a Democrat building bad. Hope 45 prison trump goes to war. If he doesn't. I will. An attorney for Roger says nothing in the case and he was actually planning an attack but according to an FBI affidavit authorities fear. The Rodgers have Napa may have had his sights on the California governor's office after recovering threatening text messages on his fellow. Law enforcement on its across the country. FER races to arrest all those who stays the insurrection on Capitol Hill. The massive scale of the pro becoming clear 400 suspects identified. Hundreds more under investigation. Thanks to Pierre Thomas for that ABC news contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garrett mentioned in in pierce piece airs. Joins us now with more so Brad. There's this startling indictment out the Justice Department conspiracy to obstruct congress last night. Prosecutors claim that some of the militia members appeared just reported on where are you planning a response to Trump's loss as early as November this was a plot. Cooked up for months while what are we know about this. So is Terry after legal act a number of months even beyond the fall. As you watch these groups build. And with it from their means each point president trump encouraging them to build. Going toward him if he loses we're gonna lose everything that we believe and our guns our right to worship a particular way. Our right to Wear masks are not where enemy goes on and on of course. But since been building up in it got to such a fever pitch in the fall. And it into obviously. He loses the election. And with president Biden being. Taking office. He not least useful Levy is they don't overthrow the current government. Then there way of life is lost. This is it's staggering really. What specific threats going forward now now that have been directions to attack has has been taken care of to some degree and law enforcement all over investigating that but looking for what is law enforcement I was concerned about. That groups. Like the oath keepers like. Trout who always put a lot of them are recruiting people to join him and the idea is Jerry they will Lynn form. Scope or build strategic attacks. But the capital you had people from all walks of life you know this and people were clearly serious others were just there. These would be to cut taxes he would take a group of people trained in go toward a particular target. Whether to pierce point going after the governor of California or someone at that allow whole. Probably going to be a Democrat. Or going after the water supply or electric grid and we nest and tossed out there is a possibility so. This is eight issues that's not going away that we're gonna have to live with us for a period of time it is really towel enforcement. Cranked up because they don't released bulletins like this very ominous so people should really take this seriously. Are we thank Brad for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.