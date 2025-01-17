Domestic workers lose jobs and communities due to fires

Palisades-area housekeeper Carol Mayorga discusses how the LA wildfires have impacted her livelihood and her anxieties for what’s next.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live