Donald Trump holds the lead as GOP candidates prep for next primary

Plus, the Supreme Court is in new waters over limiting federal regulatory powers over fishermen, and our panel also reacts to the rumored retirement of one of the Kelce brothers.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live