'Don’t Say Gay' Bill signed in Florida

The newly signed “Don’t Say Gay” bill bans classroom discussions on sexuality and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. Critics say the bill will further marginalize LGBTQ+ students.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live