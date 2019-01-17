Police officers found not guilty of covering up shooting of Laquan McDonald

More
McDonald was shot 16 times by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of murder in October.
0:59 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officers found not guilty of covering up shooting of Laquan McDonald

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60454508,"title":"Police officers found not guilty of covering up shooting of Laquan McDonald","duration":"0:59","description":"McDonald was shot 16 times by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of murder in October.","url":"/US/video/dont-protest-vote-activist-officers-found-guilty-covering-60454508","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.