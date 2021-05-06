Doorbell camera captures man allegedly stealing donated books

More
A man was caught on a doorbell camera allegedly stealing donated books from a porch in Utah.
1:00 | 06/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doorbell camera captures man allegedly stealing donated books
Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"A man was caught on a doorbell camera allegedly stealing donated books from a porch in Utah.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78107356","title":"Doorbell camera captures man allegedly stealing donated books","url":"/US/video/doorbell-camera-captures-man-allegedly-stealing-donated-books-78107356"}