Double rainbow brightens up Miami sky after storm

More
A double rainbow brightened up the Miami sky after a storm swept through the region.
0:50 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Double rainbow brightens up Miami sky after storm
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"A double rainbow brightened up the Miami sky after a storm swept through the region.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71273126","title":"Double rainbow brightens up Miami sky after storm","url":"/US/video/double-rainbow-brightens-miami-sky-storm-71273126"}