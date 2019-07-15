Transcript for Dozens of immigration, labor groups lead Prime Day protest

Well dozens of immigration and labor groups gathered outside of Amazon CEO Jeff basis apartment in Manhattan to demanded his company protect its workers demonstrators delivered a petition with 250000. Signatures. Which call on Amazon to sever ties with ice and ended abusive work conditions in its warehouse that carried signs claiming and McConnell last surveillance of immigrant communities. The protest comes on one of the biggest days of the years for Amazon ambles on prying them.

