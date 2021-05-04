Now Playing: Opening moments of Day 6 of Derek Chauvin trial

Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ exclusive: Evelyn Yang reveals her sexual assault experience

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trial of Derek Chauvin resumes

Now Playing: Strong winds and hail in Midwest

Now Playing: 106 million Americans have received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: What to expect on day 6 of Chauvin trial

Now Playing: Derek Chauvin trial enters week 2

Now Playing: 4.0-magnitude earthquake in California

Now Playing: ‘Soul of a Nation’: Reflections on criminal justice reform

Now Playing: New COVID concern

Now Playing: Capitol attack suspect’s troubled past

Now Playing: Hundreds of homes evacuated near leaking Florida reservoir

Now Playing: Countdown wedding boom

Now Playing: Fallout after MLB announces it will move All-Star game out of Georgia

Now Playing: Delta cancels flights after announcing it will fill middle seats

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin's husband released early from prison

Now Playing: Week 2 of Derek Chauvin trial to begin after emotional prosecution