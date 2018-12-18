Transcript for Dramatic drop in gas prices ahead of holiday travel

I'm area RSS in new York and with millions traveling this holiday season expected to hit the roads there's a bit of the gift a reprieve for your wallet coming to offset some of that holiday spending. In the form of drastically dropping gas prices the average price per gallon now about two dollars 37 cents nationwide in eight states. This week those price is expected to drop below two dollars per gallon that's about ten to twenty dollars less each time you fill out. Then two months ago experts say the best time to fill up for the cheapest gas is Sunday or Monday Christmas Eve but of course check those apps. They can tell you where the cheapest gas is in your area. I aerial rest if the New York you're watching ABC news line.

