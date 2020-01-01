Dramatic rescue of a kidnap victim

More
Alabama authorities captured a dramatic rescue of a kidnapped woman held by knifepoint in a van. The victim was rescued by the Brookside police and members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
0:52 | 01/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic rescue of a kidnap victim
You know man meant. But it put. I don't oh yeah. I get it again. Yeah yeah. Prado and tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Alabama authorities captured a dramatic rescue of a kidnapped woman held by knifepoint in a van. The victim was rescued by the Brookside police and members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68020581","title":"Dramatic rescue of a kidnap victim","url":"/US/video/dramatic-rescue-kidnap-victim-68020581"}