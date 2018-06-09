Driver feels 'blessed' after close call with metal pole

Ashley Laudermilk was almost hit by a metal pole that came through the windshield of her car.
0:29 | 09/06/18

Driver feels 'blessed' after close call with metal pole
People from the ground. In that kind of blue but it didn't get them there. The close call for a woman in Houston that's her windshield after a metal pipe came crashing through it. And look where it ended up. Lodged in her front seat it barely missed here. She says someone on the highway hit that pipe it went flying into the years she says that she feels blessed. She's still alive understandable. Thank god thank god. They it intentionally.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

